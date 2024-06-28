Ex-NFL player names Travis Kelce to be the most hardworking person

Greg Olsen, a former NFL player praised Travis Kelce's dedication and focus despite his wild fame after Taylor Swift's romance.



This comes at the fourth annual Tight End university program where the 62-year-old was cohosting with the Super Bowl champion George Kittle.

The 39-year-old who is now a sports commentator at Fox Sports credited Travis and George for being clear about her priorities.

“I think the two of them understand their priorities and keeping things in that order, and I think for those two guys, the key is for them to have this success year in and year out is just a testament to their approach of how they do things.”

Amid these players' massive fame, Greg acknowledged, "Obviously, I don't live in those shoes, but when it's time to work, no one was more engaged in the work in the classroom and the work on the field than both George and Travis."

The ex-NFL tight end was not the only person to gush over the 34-year-old's hard work habit.

His teammate Patrick Mahomes previously told First Things First, "People see how funny he is & how he's able to be the most liked guy in the room. But people don't see how hard he works. It makes it easy for me whenever the hardest working guy on the team is the HOF tight end."