Joe Alwyn warns Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce to treat her right

Joe Alwyn has a grave warning for his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce after breaking silence over their painful breakup.



As per Life & Style, the Kinds of Kindness star has an ‘advice’ for the Kansas City Chiefs star regarding dating the popstar, who has a history of writing songs about her exes.

A source told the publication that if Alwyn could, he would tell Kelce to treat Swift right or prepare himself to become the ‘fodder’ of her future diss tracks.

“The only advice Joe would probably ever give Travis is to keep treating Taylor right so that he doesn’t become fodder for some song, because her fans will never let him live it down!” they said.

Alwyn and Swift dated for six years before parting ways in April 2023. However, the insider noted that there “really aren’t any hard feelings between them.”

“Joe knew what he was getting into when he was dating Taylor. Her history regarding writing songs about past relationships wasn’t a problem for him,” they added.

This comes after the actor surprisingly broke his silence about his relationship and breakup with Swift while speaking to The Sunday Times.

During the interview, he was asked if he had listened to her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, to which he replied, “In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize.”

“This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about,” Alwyn, who likes to keep his personal life private, shared.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”