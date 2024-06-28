Clint Eastwood daughter clears the air around pregnancy out of wedlock

Morgan exuded grace in an off the shoulder gown and a handmade veil from Etsy

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter has spilled the beans on her preparations for the 'perfect' California wedding that kicked off earlier this month.

Morgan, who was with child when her popular father walked her down the aisle, recently disclosed that her wedding shopping began months before she got pregnant.

From walking to the altar in an off-the-shoulder column dress from Sarah Seven to purchasing her veil from from Etsy shop Madame Tulle, the newly-wedded bride spilled all the details to People.



“I loved that it was simple and straight, with no train or anything flowing,” she told the outlet. “I bought it a couple months before I got pregnant and they were able to accommodate the pregnancy really easily.”

“We wanted every element to feel as relaxed as possible,” she added. “I did my own makeup and hair, chose some inexpensive earrings the week of, and threw on a pair of velvet heels I’d previously worn.”

The ceremony, complete with her seven siblings, was officiated by a close friend and one of the movie star’s grandsons acted as the ring bearer.

Morgan, 27, and her now-husband Tanner Koopmans, exchanged vows on June 15th at Clint's 22-acre ranch in Carmel, California.

She later shared moments from her intimate wedding on June 19.

The aspiring mum also she applied the laid-back approach to everyone's dress code as well.



"We didn't really have any rules when it came to attire and just wanted guests to wear whatever felt most comfortable," Eastwood said.

"I chose red nails to match my florals. My maid-of-honor Ashley chose a blue dress, so we joke that she was my 'something blue,' but I didn’t have 'something old or something new.'"

"It wasn't all planned out, and we kind of played it by ear last minute. It was adorable," Morgan said of the moment her father walked her to the altar.

Morgan revealed that the menu was also kept simple with filet mignon, halibut and butternut squash ravioli followed by a variety of cookies and vanilla wedding cake.