Ethan Slater snubs Ariana Grande on birthday after she soft launches him

Ethan Slater is raising suspicions about his bond with his popstar girlfriend, Ariana Grande, on her 31st birthday.

Ariana, who recently soft launched her new boyfriend with a love song about him three months ago, remains void of any sweet gesture from him on her special day.



Ariana's two recent posts about her birthday also failed to bring her lover's attention to the matter.

In her first birthday post, The Boy Is Mine songstress shared an adorable video from her childhood where she's pulling off the steps from Spanish hit song Aserejé by early 20s girl band Las Ketchup and then takes a bow as her family claps for her.

The second post was a recent picture of the Grammy-award winning singer, which she captioned, "thank you and love you ???? hello 31"



Many popular names from the entertainment and fashion industry congratulated her, including Donatella Versace.

Ariana, 31, and Ethan, 32, still haven't had any sweet birthday exchanges on social media as of recent— hinting that they might not be going as strong as news outlets think them to be.

The couple has been romantically linked since July last year after they presumably met on the sets of Wicked, a film set for release on November 27th this year.

The two got together shortly after their previous marriages failed and kept their relationship private, with Ariana rarely speaking out on the matter and never sharing images on her social media profiles.

However, despite Ariana's love song tribute on March 8, Ethan remained unfazed on her special day.

It is also not clear if his silence is linked to the recent backlash Ariana has been facing for her fascination with serial killer Jeffery Dahmer.

