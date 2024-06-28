 
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash

Ariana Grande came under scrunity after she named serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer her dream dinner date

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Ariana Grande has a message of love amid severe criticism over a recent remark that angered her fans.

The Grammy-winning singer, who turned 31 last Thursday, tried to break her silence with a cryptic birthday post.

The post featured a video from her childhood where she's pulling off the steps from Spanish hit song Aserejé by early 20s girl band Las Ketchup and then takes a bow as her family claps for her.

She used a bubbles emoji in the caption and her comment section filled up with warm birthday wishes in a matter of no time. However, the singer suspiciously limited her comment section.

The Wicked star also posted a recent picture of herself sitting on a floor eating cucumber slices.

Ariana captioned her black and white birthday post, "Thank you and love you hello 31 :)" and turned off the comments again.

Ariana drew ire from netizens shortly after her tone-deaf remarks on Podcrushed podcast with host Penn Badgley for finding the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer 'pretty fascinating' and choosing him as her dream dinner date.

Her remarks also angered the mother of one of Dahmer's victims, provoking her to call out the Disney alum on her problematic choices. 

