 
Geo News

Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry

Prince Harry said: "But realising that if I do talk about it, and I’m celebrating their life, then actually things become easier"

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have received a telling warning from their father Prince Harry, the Duke has disclosed in a latest video.

Harry told attendees at a recent charity event that he has warned Lilibet and Archie against dealing with their feelings in a certain way.

The Duke disclosed this in a recorded interview with Nikki Scott, the founder of the charity which supports children of dead service members.

He was discussing the way adults and children deal with emotions, saying: "That’s what I was saying to (the children), if you suppress this for too long, you can’t suppress it forever, it’s not sustainable and it will eat away at you inside."

King Charles younger son said children tend to think they "don’t want to talk about it because it makes me sad", adding that, in reality, it makes things "easier" to talk about their dead loved ones.

He added: "But realising that if I do talk about it, and I’m celebrating their life, then actually things become easier.

"As opposed to ‘I’m not going to talk about it and that’s the best form of coping’ – when in fact it’s not."

Meghan Markle’s husband further said: "You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need, to be sad for as long as possible, to prove to them that they're missed."

King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Queen Camilla desperate to restrict King Charles to home amid cancer
Queen Camilla desperate to restrict King Charles to home amid cancer
Princess Anne is back home after 'short stay' at hospital
Princess Anne is back home after 'short stay' at hospital
Prince Harry drops major clue about surprise UK visit with latest move
Prince Harry drops major clue about surprise UK visit with latest move
Prince William vows to continue his 'mission' video
Prince William vows to continue his 'mission'
Ethan Slater snubs Ariana Grande on birthday after she soft launches him
Ethan Slater snubs Ariana Grande on birthday after she soft launches him
Prince Harry breaks silence after new court orders
Prince Harry breaks silence after new court orders
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals he takes daughter Noah's 'advice' amid Firerose split
Billy Ray Cyrus reveals he takes daughter Noah's 'advice' amid Firerose split
Kanye West makes desperate plea to ex Kim Kardashian amid money woes
Kanye West makes desperate plea to ex Kim Kardashian amid money woes
Clint Eastwood daughter clears the air around pregnancy out of wedlock
Clint Eastwood daughter clears the air around pregnancy out of wedlock