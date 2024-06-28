Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have received a telling warning from their father Prince Harry, the Duke has disclosed in a latest video.



Harry told attendees at a recent charity event that he has warned Lilibet and Archie against dealing with their feelings in a certain way.

The Duke disclosed this in a recorded interview with Nikki Scott, the founder of the charity which supports children of dead service members.

He was discussing the way adults and children deal with emotions, saying: "That’s what I was saying to (the children), if you suppress this for too long, you can’t suppress it forever, it’s not sustainable and it will eat away at you inside."

King Charles younger son said children tend to think they "don’t want to talk about it because it makes me sad", adding that, in reality, it makes things "easier" to talk about their dead loved ones.

He added: "But realising that if I do talk about it, and I’m celebrating their life, then actually things become easier.

"As opposed to ‘I’m not going to talk about it and that’s the best form of coping’ – when in fact it’s not."

Meghan Markle’s husband further said: "You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need, to be sad for as long as possible, to prove to them that they're missed."