Prince Harry gets slapped and hit with a massive ban by Prince William

June 28, 2024

Prince Harry has just been branded a massive ban by Prince William who wants him away from the Royal Family, in all forms.

Insight into this decision has been referenced by a royal source placed within the Palace.

The source in question broke everything down while speaking to Express UK.

During that chat they revealed, “There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron...”

“Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline...” and “he can be scary!” as well.

In regards to Prince Harry, and Prince William’s plans relate to setting up an “absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold.”

For those unversed, this news has come shortly after reports started flowing about the Duke’s bid to find a UK home base for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and his wife. 

