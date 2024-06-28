 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest setback

Prince Harry, father of Archie and Lilibet, and more than 40 others are suing NGN over accusations of unlawful activities

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys latest setback
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest setback

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts after Prince Harry received latest setback in his fight against NGN publisher.

The Duke was ordered on Thursday to carry other wider searches for emails, text messages and other material that might be relevant in his lawsuit against the publisher, amid concern some evidence had been destroyed.

The Telegraph shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “Prince Harry ‘deliberately destroyed’ potential evidence relating to phone hacking claim, court hears.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Well now….”

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys latest setback

Archie and Lilibet father, and more than 40 others are suing NGN over accusations of unlawful activities by its journalists and private investigators.

According to Reuters, a trial focusing on some of those claims, possibly including Harry's, is due to begin at the High Court in London in January 2025.

Dua Lipa reunites with THIS guest after six years at Glastonbury Festival
Dua Lipa reunites with THIS guest after six years at Glastonbury Festival
Meghan Markle refuses to bow Kate Middleton as subservient Duchess
Meghan Markle refuses to bow Kate Middleton as subservient Duchess
Kevin Costner gets shocking treatment form ‘Yellowstone' cast after exiting show
Kevin Costner gets shocking treatment form ‘Yellowstone' cast after exiting show
Prince Harry's plans of seeing King Charles in ‘danger'
Prince Harry's plans of seeing King Charles in ‘danger'
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
King Charles believes Prince William is ready to take over the throne
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
‘The Bear' star details surprising first meeting with Jamie Lee Curtis
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry
Lilibet, Archie receive telling warning from Prince Harry
Queen Camilla desperate to restrict King Charles to home amid cancer
Queen Camilla desperate to restrict King Charles to home amid cancer
Princess Anne is back home after 'short stay' at hospital
Princess Anne is back home after 'short stay' at hospital
Prince Harry drops major clue about surprise UK visit with latest move
Prince Harry drops major clue about surprise UK visit with latest move
Prince William vows to continue his 'mission' video
Prince William vows to continue his 'mission'