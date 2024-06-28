Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest setback

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts after Prince Harry received latest setback in his fight against NGN publisher.



The Duke was ordered on Thursday to carry other wider searches for emails, text messages and other material that might be relevant in his lawsuit against the publisher, amid concern some evidence had been destroyed.

The Telegraph shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “Prince Harry ‘deliberately destroyed’ potential evidence relating to phone hacking claim, court hears.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Well now….”

Archie and Lilibet father, and more than 40 others are suing NGN over accusations of unlawful activities by its journalists and private investigators.

According to Reuters, a trial focusing on some of those claims, possibly including Harry's, is due to begin at the High Court in London in January 2025.