Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham was recently spotted dancing on the streets with his new girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

As reported by The Sun on Wednesday, David and Victoria Beckham's son Cruz was seen "packing on the PDA" with his girlfriend Jackie outside the outside the cinema in Chelsea, London.

The duo, first seen together earlier this months, couldn't keep their hand off each other as they shared tender moments together.

In the photos shared online, Jackie, dressed in denim dungarees, wrapped her legs around Cruz.

This new romance comes eight months after Cruz split from his previous girlfriend, Tana Holding, whom he dated for a year.

Since then, Cruz has been linked to several other women, including actress and South African model Skye Ladell whom he was seen with in Hollywood in March.

On the work front, Cruz Beckham is making his mark in the entertainment industry as Victoria and David often share glimpses of him performing various tracks on social media.

He released his first track, If Every Day Was Christmas, live on Capital Radio in December 2016.