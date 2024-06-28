 
Geo News

Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break

Adele announced her marriage to Rich Paul in November 2023 by referring to him as 'her husband'

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Adele leans on insider Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break

Adele’s beau Rich Paul has big plans for her in store.

According to a source privy to Life & Style, the singer, who announced her marriage to the sports agent in November, will be profiting off her husband who reportedly has “all the inside connections.”

“Rich is a big thinker, and that has served him incredibly well over the last ​20 years in business and over the last few years that he’s been with Adele,” the insider said.

The tipster dwelled on the fact that despite her fame, Adele has always been treated like “an outsider.”

“For Adele, there’s always been a disconnect between her enormous popularity and power when it comes to recording music and the way she has been treated in Hollywood, which is mostly like an outsider,” they explained.

On the other hand, Rich has made resourceful connections in the industry in the past twenty years.

“Rich, on the other hand, is the ultimate insider and very comfortable making things happen behind the scenes. He is going to be a major leader in the sports and agency businesses for decades to come.,” they continued, adding that how he’s going to help Adele is still a mystery.

The tipster concluded, “The big question in front of him right now is how to help Adele get to the next level, get some serious Hollywood-based projects in the pipeline, and become more of a multimedia brand the way so many of Rich’s long-term clients have become.”

Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure
Jessica Biel regrets giving second chance to Justin Timberlake?
Jessica Biel regrets giving second chance to Justin Timberlake?
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Badoo Badi 'deleted' by YouTube — once again
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Badoo Badi 'deleted' by YouTube — once again
‘Stranger Things', ‘Euphoria' actors avoid each other at all costs
‘Stranger Things', ‘Euphoria' actors avoid each other at all costs