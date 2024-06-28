Photo: Britney Spears 'incredibly happy' after finding beacon of hope

Britney Spears is seemingly feeling great since the return of her brother Bryan Spears in her life.

As per the new findings of Life & Style, Britney Spears is coming back to her normal life because of her brother's love and care.

Speaking of Britney’s brother, the insider shared, “He’s already had such a positive influence on her, even if it is one day at a time as far as her recovery and stability goes.”

They also added, “Just the fact that they’re now talking to her again shows the progress she’s made and is a huge step.”

“Her boys are very happy that Bryan is back on the scene,” the source also claimed about her kids, Sean and Jayden.

It is pertinent to mention here that Britney Spears tied the knot with Kevin Federline on September 18, 2004.

The couple welcomed two sons Sean, and Jayden in their marriage. However, after the duo’s divorce her ex-husband was given full custody of the boys in 2008 because of Britney’s mental condition.

However, the source claimed about the Toxic crooner’s social media posts, “They won’t like that she’s gone and blabbed about it on Instagram, but she just couldn’t help it. She’s so incredibly happy.” “

Conclusively, they declared, “Everyone is trying to get her to manage her expectations a little bit because in true Britney fashion she’s going from zero to a hundred and talking about all the things she wants to do with them, the trips she wants to take with them, the gifts she wants to send.”