Sarah Ferguson ‘desperate' for THIS role in ‘Bridgerton' after rejecting other shows

Sarah Ferguson wants to be on Netflix's 'Bridgerton' and even knows what role she could play

June 28, 2024

Sarah Ferguson is longing for a role in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, but has turned down I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Numerous times.

Sarah, The Duchess of York, revealed that she has told her agent to get her a role on Bridgerton, even suggesting what her role could be.

“I've asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton! The set designs are incredible! I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope. I just have to be on Bridgerton!” she told Platinum Magazine.

“I've been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Hundreds of times, and the answer is always no. I'm sure it's lovely for lots of people but not for me,” she revealed.

The mom-of-two also posed for the cover of the latest issue of the magazine, looking healthy amid her cancer battle.

Sarah is now battling a malignant melanoma following her bre**t cancer battle. The melanoma was diagnosed after her br**st reconstruction surgery when a mole on her body was found to be cancerous.

She showed gratitude for support from her family amid her treatment, saying, “The whole York family has rallied round and I couldn't have got through it without them.”

“My girls in particular have been rock solid in their support. We always call ourselves ‘the tripod’ as we are there to prop each other up through thick and thin, and they have certainly demonstrated that in recent months.”

