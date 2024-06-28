Photo: Ben Affleck makes major move to accelerate Jennifer Lopez split: Report

Ben Affleck has seemingly made up his mind to say his final goodbye to Jennifer Lopez for good.

Amid the couple’s marital woes, a mole shared with People Magazine a major update about the Daredevil alum, who has already left his shared L.A mansion with Jennifer Lopez.

As per this source, Ben is moving his personal belongings out of Jennifer’s place, and he has been nesting at a rental till date.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental,” the insider claimed about the 53-year-old star.

A second source confirmed, “He’s been there for about two months now."

"He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids,” they claimed before signing off from the chat.

This news comes after a source privy to Life & Style shared that Ben’s “only close friend” Matt Damon told him not to waste his time and energy working for Jennifer Lopez, who would not do the same for him.

“Ben spent so much time focusing on J Lo’s projects just like he did the first time around. He told Ben, “What has she ever done for your career?” the insider claimed about the Good Will Hunting hitmaker.