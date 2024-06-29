 
Prince William, Kate Middleton final verdict on Harry's return to Royal family

Prince Harry reportedly eager to return to Royal family after years-long feud

June 29, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘strong opinions’ on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s return in the Royal family fold following their scathing criticism of the family.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Cameron Walker said he believes that while the Sussexes may reconcile with the family, it's unlikely they'll return as working members of the royal family.

One of the reason he mentioned was the low popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in opinion polls, particularly in the UK, another reason was the Waleses’ unwillingness to welcome them back.

"I think Prince William and Princess Catherine would have very strong opinions on whether Harry and Meghan should be allowed to become working royals again,” the royal expert said.

“And that would have to be considered by King Charles, if he was the one to make the decision," he continued.

"I think there's a clear difference between King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, because there is some bond still between Harry and his father.”

