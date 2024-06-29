Diplo accused of sharing explicit content without consent for second time

DJ and producer Diplo is facing a lawsuit accusing him of revenge pornography.

The plaintiff, Jane Doe, has come forward with claims that she was in a relationship with him from 2016 to 2023, during which he filmed their sexual encounters without her consent.

Her filings claimed that those sexually explicit videos were being forwarded to third parties via text messages and Snapchat from 2018 and onwards.

The lawsuit stated that the former couple initially connected on Snapchat in April 2016, exchanging explicit images of each other before meeting in person later that year.

Doe confessed to consenting to being filmed in some instances but never allowed him to share the intimate materials without her consent.

It came to Doe's knowledge only in November 2023 after a third party allegedly contacted her about the material featuring her and Diplo.

Doe reported to the police, which led to an investigation by the NYPD who later confirmed the accuracy of the complaint, People reported. However, they could not confirm if there was an active warrant for Diplo.

This is the second time Diplo has been accused of sharing intimate photos without someone's consent. He has denied previous accusations, with one lawsuit dropped and one complaint ongoing.

In August 2023, the accuser, Shelly Auguste, also obtained a restraining order against Diplo in 2020 over the matter.