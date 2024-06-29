King Charles’ new portrait fails to impress Royal fans

King Charles received mixed views on his latest portrait released by Buckingham Palace to mark the Armed Forces Day.



Most Royal fans found new portrait of Charles, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services, appealing as they compared it with his painting by Jonathan Yeo.

However, others had questions about the honour and medals Charles could be wearing in the photo, which was dropped on the official social media accounts of the Palace.

“The photograph features His Majesty wearing his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations,” they captioned the photo.



“Visit our link in bio to find out more about the Royal Family and the Armed Forces. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household,” it added.

Most of the comment section as filed with people praising the 75-year-old monarch as one wrote, “That’s a way better Portrait.”

“This is a really good portrait of him, if I do say so myself!” another added.

However, others had questions. “How much frontline action did he see for those medals?” one social media asked.

“How do actual soldiers and veterans feel about someone wearing medals they didn’t earn? This is a ridiculous amount of unearned hardware and stolen valour,” another commented.

It is pertinent to note here that Charles failed to make an appearance at the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games service, which offers "a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS)."

He reportedly snubbed the event to avoid meeting his estranged son Prince Harry, who founded it, and instead had a garden party at the Palace.