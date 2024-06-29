Dua Lipa under fire with miming accusations on stage

Dua Lipa's performance on the first night of Glastonbury festival did not go as fans expected.



Dua, 28, sang a medley of hits and pulled off many acrobatic dance moves in a leather studded bodysuit on the first night of the festival at Worthy Farm.

The pop superstar opened her first headline performance at the British festival with her hit track Training Season from her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which released earlier this year.

She told the crowd: 'I can't believe this, I've dreamed about this my whole life.

However, the wasn't received well with most of her fans who notice that the English-Albanian singer seemed to be out of sync with the music during such a huge gig.

Most of her fans went online to set the record straight for anyone willing to attend her concerts in the future.

Taking to X, one wrote: 'It's a shame #DuaLipa can't sing live. Don't turn up to glasto and mime. Rubbish.'

Some refused to give in to online criticism as a second user wrote, "Dua Lipa's been pretty good actually. I only know One Kiss, but her voice is better than I'd thought it would be. Look forward to seeing her in the Sunday afternoon legend slot in about 25 years time."