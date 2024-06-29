Austin Wolf arrested over explicit content

Austin Wolf is being held on charges of distributing sexually explicit materials

Adult film star Austin Wolf has been thrown behind the bars on charges of receiving and distributing child pornography.

The announcement came from the United States Department of Justice on Friday, stating that Wolf — whose real name is Justin Heath Smith — is being held for with receiving and sending 'hundreds of videos' of child pornography.

It was stated that Smith, 43, was using an anonymous account via the Telegram app.

“Those videos depicted children as young as infants, including a video showing a 10-year-old child bound and raped,” the DOJ said.

Smith’s alleged activity took place over five days in March in his Manhattan apartment.

Upon notice, the FBI 'seized and searched' the phone of the individual with whom Smith had allegedly been communicating.

“In the course of those conversations, Smith revealed details that confirmed his identity.”

Smith has been charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, and one count of of child pornography.

Smith may carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison over distribution of such content. He may be sentenced to 10 years at maximum for merely possession.