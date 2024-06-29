 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus praises 'beautiful' elderly choir singing 'Used to be Young'

Miley Cyrus moved by elderly choir's rendition of her hit track

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Miley Cyrus praises beautiful elderly choir singing Used to be Young
Miley Cyrus praises 'beautiful' elderly choir singing 'Used to be Young'

Miley Cyrus recently expressed her awe for choir of elderly people singing one of her hit tracks.

The heartfelt video shared on TikTok by Choir Australia showcased its beautiful people including some elderly on wheelchairs singing Cyrus' hit song Used to be Young.

"Getting our ohhhs and ahhhh’s in on a wednesday night!" the caption of the video read.

The Flowers crooner took to comments section to express her admiration for beautiful people.

Miley Cyrus moved by elderly choirs rendition of her hit track
Miley Cyrus moved by elderly choir's rendition of her hit track

She wrote, "You're all STILL beautiful! This video lit my heart up. O A Moment like this is why I wrote U2BY!" adding, "Physical youth comes and goes but the soul can stay young forever!! love you all! Thanks for making my day."

However, the Choir Australia expressed their gratitude in response, stating, "thank you so much Miley. Your songs continually inspire us and when we joyfully sing them … yes we are all still young."

This comes after recent reports stating the Grammy-winning artist is living a "very normal and calm" life with her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

How Robin Williams, John Belushi played part in Eddie Murphy's no drug rule
How Robin Williams, John Belushi played part in Eddie Murphy's no drug rule
Taylor Swift turns to dirty tricks to be at No.1?
Taylor Swift turns to dirty tricks to be at No.1?
Zac Efron makes shocking confession about iconic 'High School Musical' scene
Zac Efron makes shocking confession about iconic 'High School Musical' scene
Barry Keoghan went the extra mile for Sabrina Carpenter's music video
Barry Keoghan went the extra mile for Sabrina Carpenter's music video