Miley Cyrus praises 'beautiful' elderly choir singing 'Used to be Young'

Miley Cyrus recently expressed her awe for choir of elderly people singing one of her hit tracks.

The heartfelt video shared on TikTok by Choir Australia showcased its beautiful people including some elderly on wheelchairs singing Cyrus' hit song Used to be Young.

"Getting our ohhhs and ahhhh’s in on a wednesday night!" the caption of the video read.

The Flowers crooner took to comments section to express her admiration for beautiful people.

Miley Cyrus moved by elderly choir's rendition of her hit track

She wrote, "You're all STILL beautiful! This video lit my heart up. O A Moment like this is why I wrote U2BY!" adding, "Physical youth comes and goes but the soul can stay young forever!! love you all! Thanks for making my day."

However, the Choir Australia expressed their gratitude in response, stating, "thank you so much Miley. Your songs continually inspire us and when we joyfully sing them … yes we are all still young."

