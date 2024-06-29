Will Smith makes a comeback to the music industry with new song

Will Smith just made a comeback in the music industry after years of hiatus.

The 55-year-old rapper and actor, dropped his single, You Can Make It, a collaboration with the choir, Sunday Service as well as the Haitian-American singer, Fridayy.

Smith’s uplifting track is followed by his 2017 EDM song, Get Lit which arrived after more than decade after he produced his last studio album, Lost and Found, back in 2005.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star rapped lyrics in the song that deliver an urgent message Smith has for his listeners.



“You are in the smoke and the fire / Tight rope on the wires / I see you’re broken and tired / And all your hope is expired,” the Aladdin actor could be heard rapping.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

On Friday morning, Smith took to his X, formerly Twitter account to upload a video of himself as he played his latest song on the piano where he wrote that, “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me…”

In the closing seconds of the video, Will Smith expressed his excitement as he would performing the same song, live, at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, 2024.