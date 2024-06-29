Photo: Kevin Costner talks making 'Wyatt Earp': 'It was beautiful'

Kevin Costner recently reflected on his movie Wyatt Earsp from three decades ago.

In a new chat with People Magazine, the Yellowstone hitmaker weighed in on his 1994’s Western Wyatt Earp.

Speaking of the movie, he admitted, "I loved making Wyatt Earp with Lawrence Kasdan and our cinematographer, Owen Roizman,” claiming, “It was beautiful."

The synopsis of this super hit epic flick reads as, “Wyatt Earp, an American gambler, runs away from home to join the Union Army in the Civil War, but he is turned away because of his age.”

He also recalled, "That movie took about 113 days to make. I loved living in that era."

Kevin then compared it with his latest passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, and confessed having all the necessary knowledge to make it worth a watch.

"Horizon took 52 days, and so I just had to use every trick in the book I know to do a movie as big as Wyatt Earp in half the time," the acting sensation explained about his just released show before jumping to a new topic.