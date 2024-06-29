Photo: Kevin Costner reacts to casting wife look-alike Sienna Miller, son Hayes

Kevin Costner recently heaped praise for Horizon: An American Saga star, Sienna Miller, and shared son Hayes’ growth journey.

Speaking in a new chat with People Magazine, Kevin was asked about the young actress, who reportedly "sort of looks like Christine [Baumgartner], Kevin’s ex-wife," along with son Hayes’ in his “passion project.”

Gushing over the Sienna. Kevin remarked, "She's our leading lady. She's incredible in the movie."

He also recalled that once Sienne Miller came to him and asked him to go easy on his son Hayes’, who also stars in the Western.

"And she came to me one time, she says, 'You're kind of hard on Hayes.' And I said, 'I know. I need him to be really good, and he's inexperienced and I'm going to help him all the way through,'" he confessed.

"She was just there for [Hayes] professionally. She doesn't overstep bounds. ... She talked to him like an equal, even though he was a beginner. She was just great," he mentioned.

Elaborating on his son’s growth over the time. Kevin continued, "And in the end, Hayes started doing some things on his own that were just magical, and I'm really proud of his performance," after which he resigned from the topic.