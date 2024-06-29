Shania Twain teases Harry Styles at Glastonbury: 'I will make him come up'

Shania Twain is set to perform in the prestigious legends slot at Glastonbury Festival on June 30.

In an interview with The Sun, Twain hinted that Harry Styles, with whom she performed at Coachella, might join her on stage if he attends the festival.

Twain teased, "If he attends, then I will make him come up with me."

She added about her performance, "It will be all the hits. I was Harry’s guest at Coachella."

"My leopard-print look from That Don’t Impress Me Much would be a good one to dig out for the set but I think it may be too hot for it. Actually, it’s velvet too so the mud could ruin it. So on second thoughts, maybe not," Twain also reveal about her outfit choice.

In a playful twist, Shania expressed her desire to arrive at the festival on horseback, though she’s unsure if it’s allowed.