Tanner Adell reveals how Beyonce helped her and 'Blackbiird' girls 'fly'

Tanner Adell just revealed how the girl gang that Beyoncé gathered to record the rendition of The Beatles’ song Blackbird, stylized Blackbiird, are still in contact with each other.

As reported by PEOPLE, despite months having been passed since they recorded the song together, Adell said she is still in contact with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy.

This revelation comes after the four friends showed off their similar tattoos they got when they were working on the song, which is featured in Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Not entirely same, but the body art all four girls have, depict birds. Adell’s shows a bird wearing cowboy boots, while Roberts’ tattoo has the words “Thou shall reign heavenly fire” that is framed with black wings.



Adell also deemed the Single Ladies crooner’s decision to include her, Kennedy, Roberts and Spencer for Blackbiird, a “really a special move” and discussed how it showed her support for black female country artists.

She described how it felt like when Queen Bey gathered them for the collaboration, and told the outlet, “It’s kind of weirdly her wrapping her wings around us and saying, ‘Time to fly little babies.’”