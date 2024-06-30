Taylor Swift shares surprising story behind hit album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift delighted fans during her Eras Tour stop in Dublin on Saturday.

During the second night of her Dublin shows, Swift revealed the inspiration behind 2020 album Folklore.

The Blank Space singer described how the album's fictional world was imagined to resemble the Irish landscape and culture.

After concluding performance of Cardigan from Folklore, Swift told crowd, "I imagined that the world of the album would resemble that of Ireland. A narrative with lots of different characters, You have that in mind, too. It’s very Irish, the storytelling."

"When I was making this album, it was two days after the pandemic started that I started Folklore I wasn’t in Ireland. So I had to create an album where the fantasy world that I pretended to go to every day while I was writing it… I have to be honest, it felt a little bit like Ireland," the Exile singer added.

The Dublin shows were special for the Grammy-winner, who said, “Folklore belongs to you guys,” expressing her deep connection to Ireland.

After Dublin, Swift will continue her tour in Amsterdam and other European cities, concluding with five shows in London this August.