Miley Cyrus mocked over Dolly Parton's reaction to her hiking in heels

Miley Cyrus recently shared a fun exchange with her grandmother Dolly Parton.

During a recent interview, Cyrus recounted Parton's reaction to when she told her about her adventurous feat of hiking to the Hollywood sign in heels for Gucci ad campaign.

The Flowers hitmaker quoted that Parton said, "Honey, I do everything in heels!"

After the humorous revelation, fans took to social media to react to Parton's nonchalant response.

"I love that Dolly wasn’t even impressed," one humorously wrote on X.

Another X user jokingly added, "No, she got out of her car on the paved service road near the top and walked 20 yards for the footage."

Furthermore, in the same interview, Cyrus also disclosed a heartfelt moment with Parton about her upcoming performance at the 2024 Grammys.

The Wrecking Ball singer said, "A tough conversation I had with her: I told her, ‘I’m wondering if I’m going to do the Grammys or not," adding, "And she said, 'Well, of course, you're going to do the Grammys, and you're not just going to show up but you're going to show off. And you're going to be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me."