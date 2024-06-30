David Beckham reacts to King Charles new portrait

Former football legend David Beckham has expressed his thoughts after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of King Charles to mark the Armed Forces Day.



The palace shared King Charles portrait on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

The caption of the post reads, “A new portrait of The King has been released to mark Armed Forces Day. His Majesty is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services.”

The photograph features the King wearing his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations.



The King’s new portrait has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

David Beckham also took to Instagram and showered love on the monarch’s portrait by pressing the heart button.

Royal photographer Millie Pilkington also dropped sweet comment saying, “Such a fabulous portrait.”

As Sovereign, the King is Head of the Armed Forces. He is also known as Commander-in-Chief.