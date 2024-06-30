Summer House's Amir Lancaster responds to haters on engagement news

Summer House's Amir Lancaster announced his engagement with realtor bestfriend Natalie Cortes

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Amir Lancaster has a message for whoever doesn't approve of his engagement to bestfriend Natalie Cortes.

Lancaster announced his engagement to realtor-girlfriend Cortes on Instagram Stories on Friday with a picure of her with the ring.

“Can’t believe I get to spend a lifetime with my bestfriend [sic],” the Texas native and up-and-coming real estate tycoon wrote next to a photo of his bride-to-be.

As the comment section of QueensofBravo’s repost filled up with congratulations, most fans did not really approve of the match.

“This alone is worth the show being put on pause,” one user wrote while a different fan commented, “Yikes. This is a mistake.”

“The definition of if you like it I love it,” another person wrote amid various GIFs of disapproval.

Lancaster did not bear the hate silently as he clapped back at haters in the comments section.

“Thank you to those who chose to send kind words,” he said, along with two prayer hands emojis.

“The rest of ya.. ” he wrote, adding an unamused emoji.

Cortes joined Lancaster in the second season of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard with her appearance in the house for couples weekend.