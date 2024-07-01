Prince William, Kate Middleton spark fears about the future of the monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently surprised fans by the overwhelming fears surround the monarchy’s future.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these claims and sentiments.

According to a report by OK magazine he shared his comments during a candid interview.

During this he highlighted the dangers Kate Middleton and Princess Anne’s health poses.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales have been the future of the monarchy since their marriage.”

“After them, their children … Kate has star power, beauty, poise and dedication. She and William have a very special cachet as a couple.”

Not to mention “She is championing studies in early childhood, and this is an important cause."

The expert also compared Princess Anne’s health woes later on into the conversation and pointed out how “Princess Anne’s accident this week shows what can happen, quite unexpectedly.” After all “it was she who quite recently said a slimmed-down monarchy was impractical,” as well, when King Charles made the initial announcement.