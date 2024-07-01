 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton spark fears about the future of the monarchy

There are a number of fears that have just sparked as a result of Kate Middleton and Prince William

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton spark fears about the future of the monarchy
Prince William, Kate Middleton spark fears about the future of the monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently surprised fans by the overwhelming fears surround the monarchy’s future.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these claims and sentiments.

According to a report by OK magazine he shared his comments during a candid interview.

During this he highlighted the dangers Kate Middleton and Princess Anne’s health poses.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales have been the future of the monarchy since their marriage.”

“After them, their children … Kate has star power, beauty, poise and dedication. She and William have a very special cachet as a couple.”

Not to mention “She is championing studies in early childhood, and this is an important cause."

The expert also compared Princess Anne’s health woes later on into the conversation and pointed out how “Princess Anne’s accident this week shows what can happen, quite unexpectedly.” After all “it was she who quite recently said a slimmed-down monarchy was impractical,” as well, when King Charles made the initial announcement.

Kerry Washington opens up about keeping children away from spotlight
Kerry Washington opens up about keeping children away from spotlight
Kate Middleton's plans for a royal return leaked
Kate Middleton's plans for a royal return leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being pushed into retirement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being pushed into retirement
Kanye West lawsuit makes shocking claim against Bianca Censori
Kanye West lawsuit makes shocking claim against Bianca Censori