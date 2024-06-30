Meghan Markle won’t let Prince Harry reconcile with Prince William?

Meghan Markle will not allow her husband Prince Harry reconcile with his estranged brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Charles Rae while talking about the possibility of the royal brothers coming together, claimed: "I don’t think it’s ever going to happen and I suspect one of the driving forces in not making it happen is Meghan herself. I’m not trying to blame her for everything.”

Joining The Sun's Royal Exclusive show recently, Rae further said, "I don’t blame her for everything but I don’t think things she is doing help matters."

The royal expert, however, said: "Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move.”

About Kate Middleton and Prince William, Charles Rae claimed that the future king and queen will "never forgive" Harry and Meghan for their actions, including the Oprah Winfrey interview.