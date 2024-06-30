 
Royal expert raises concerns about Princess Anne's injuries: 'quite a serious thing'

Angela Levin said about Princess Anne, "For a woman of her age, over 70, you have to be very careful"

June 30, 2024

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her concerns that Princess Anne's injuries are ‘quite a serious thing.’

Speaking to GB News, the royal author claimed the Princess Royal, 73 “can’t remember anything” from the horse incident.

Angela claimed, “I think it’s quite serious because she can’t remember anything about what happened.

“For a woman of her age, over 70, you have to be very careful.”

“It does take a long time to recover, and here we are. We’ve got holes all over our wonderful Royal Family and not really the people to fill them up,” the royal expert said and added “It’s very, very difficult. We wish very much for Anne because she’s thought to be the hardest worker.”

Angela added, “She doesn’t complain and she wants to do as much as she can for the King.”

Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim and daughter Zara Tindall went to see her in hospital, ‘looking very anxious’, the expert warned.

