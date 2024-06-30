Prince William reminds royal fans about Kate Middleton’s emotional statement

Prince William has seemingly reminded the royal fans about Kate Middleton’s emotional statement amid her cancer treatment.



The future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and reshared a series of tweets including Kate Middleton’s statement, the Princess of Wales had issued before Trooping the Colour besides behind-the-scenes video of her from her first public event since cancer diagnosis, with caption “Welcome to the June Rewind.”

The Prince shared Kate Middleton’s statement saying “A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales.”

Kate Middleton had revealed in her statement that she was making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy would know, “there are good days and bad days”.

She further said, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate attended Trooping the Colour, the official birthday celebrations of King Charles and had shared a behind-the-scenes video of her with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William also reposted it in 'June Rewind' saying “Trooping the Colour.”