Griff gives away 'sentimental' outfit from Taylor Swift concert

Griff is giving away sentimental piece from opening night Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Taking to Instagram, Griff, who opened for Swift's show in London at Wembley Stadium, shared photos videos of her creative process, from the initial sketch to the finished dress she wore.

Griff wore handmade dress inspired by the 'But Daddy I Love Him' lyrics at Taylor Swift Eras Tour opening

The dress inspired by the lyrics But Daddy I Love Him features a deconstructed, flowing design in blue and white.

In the caption she wrote, "giving away my unbuttoned dress from eras tour!!! Very sentimental to me. Wanted to pass it down to one of you guys."

She further added about how to participate to get the dress, "Pre order my album for a chance to have it."

Before the performance, Griff posted a 'Get Ready With Me' video, showcasing the dress and expressing her excitement for the show.

During the concert, the You Belong With Me hitmaker praised Griff on stage, calling her an "incredible artist" and commending her creativity in both music and fashion.