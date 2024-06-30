Josh Lucas announces engagement with girlfriend Brianna Ruffalo

Josh Lucas has decided to get hitched with television personality Brianna Ruffalo.



The Yellowstone and Sweet Home Alabama actor shared the happy news on Saturday in an Instagram post with videos of the two.

In the first clip, Brianna, the ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist, could be seen wiping tears from her eyes as a band played behind her.

Brianna's engagement ring was glistening on her finger as she smiled through her tears.

In another video, the band played an acoustic version of Elvis Presley’s song Can’t Help Falling in Love before Lucas panned over to his fiancée to give fans a closer look at the diamond.

“For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,” the actor captioned the post.

“I am so grateful and thrilled she said “Yes”. I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky,” Lucas ended the caption.

Ruffalo also took to Instagram to reshare the relationship milestone with an edited video showing the same moments.

"Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life.. and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we’ve never experienced- on every level. This was the easiest and best question I’ve ever answered. So, here’s to forever with my love, my best friend ❤️ I can’t wait to keep living this life with you ????????," she wrote alongside the clip.