London Grammar lead talks about Glastonbury clash with SZA, The National

London Grammar, known for their ethereal electro-pop sound, is set for their first outdoor set at the Glastonbury Festival.

Lead vocalist Hannah Reid, balancing the excitement and nerves of performing at such a renowned event, candidly expressed her feelings in the interview with BBC reporter.

"The interview answer is, “I'm feeling pumped. I'm so excited. This is a new era of London Grammar.” And the real answer is I’m severely terrified. It’s like 10 per cent excited, 90 per cent terrified at the moment," she humorously said.

Despite being fans of fellow headliners SZA and The National, Reid talked reveals the scheduling clash.

She said, "The National and SZA are two of my favorite acts ever but I have a child now, so I might have to just go home and take care of him."

"But yeah, it’s funny for me, those two clashes. I'm going to be trying to focus on our own show, while seeing if I can like hear SZA and The National floating over on the breeze," she added.