Taylor Swift reacts to Simone Biles using her song for Olympics trial

Simone Biles used Taylor Swift’s track 'Ready for It' for her Olympics trial

Simone Biles used Taylor Swift’s track Ready for It for the initial part of her floor routine during day 2 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.

Taylor took to X to appreciate Biles and retweeted the video posted by the NBC Olympics & Paralympics account: “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho”

In the impressive video, Biles performed the triple-double to the Grammy winner’s song from Reputation, with a commentator calling it the “hardest tumbling pass in the world.’

Meanwhile, Swift continues her successful Eras Tour in Ireland. The Style hitmaker is fresh off her star-studded shows in London and Scotland.

One of her London shows was attended by the Prince of Wales and his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family also took a joyful selfie with the singer. Her beau Travis Kelce also featured in one photo, beaming with the royals.

Travis went on to describe his meeting with the royals on his podcast New Heights, saying, “They were absolutely a delight to meet. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like, ‘Sup, dude.’ We wanted to be polite.”