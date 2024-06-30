Prince Harry's new move that reveals his stance on reconciliation with royals

Prince Harry's new move has revealed a lot about his stance on reuniting with the Royal Family

Prince Harry’s rumored trip to the United Kingdom to reconcile with his father has been thrown into question by his lack of initiative, per an expert.

Harry last visited the U.K. early in May for the service of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also missed out on his pal Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding in June to Olivia Henson, where his brother Prince William beamed as an usher.

He was then not invited to the Trooping the Colour parade recently, where Princess Kate made her public comeback.

Now, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says all the missed opportunities say something about the Prince’s willingness to reconcile.

She told OK!: "If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father – at least – could make arrangements to see him.”

Regarding Harry’s reconciliation with the Prince of Wales: "I don’t think there’s any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now.”

"So, I’ll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father," she concluded.