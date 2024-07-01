Prince Harry under fire for insincere attitude towards King Charles

Prince Harry has just come under fire for being less than sincere in his efforts to patch things up with his family.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond issued these accusations against the Duke of Sussex.

She began the conversation by speaking to OK magazine and started by accusing the Duke of not being serious in his efforts to patch things up.

In the eyes of the correspondent, “If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father – at least – could make arrangements to see him.”

She also went as far as to say, “I don’t think there’s any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now.”

“So, I’ll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father,” she added before signing off.