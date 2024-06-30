Imagine Dragons leave fans wondering which music video is coming up

Imagine Dragons just made their audience “feel the thunder” with their latest music and an exciting announcement.

After the release of their latest and sixth studio album, Loom, on June 28, 2024, the popular pop-rock band, took to their official Instagram account to not only announce its release but an upcoming music video.

In the picture, the lead vocalist, Dan Reynolds, sitting in the middle, while Daniel Platzman and Wayne Sermon sat on either side, all dressed in white, posed for the photo.

“music video coming soon,” they captioned the post.

With a total of nine tracks in the album, Loom, many of their fans suspect it’s the song, Wake Up that would receive the honor of having its official music video.



“EVERYBODY’S COMING FOR U, WAKE UP,” a fan exclaimed in the comments section.

While another penned, “Everybody is calling for you Wake Up!!!”

Imagine Dragons’ album, Loom comes after a string of projects the band worked on including 2023’s song Children of the Sky.

They have been teasing new music since the start of March 2024, and in April, first announced their song, Eyes Closed, which is the lead single of Loom.