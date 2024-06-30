Jennifer Garner has ‘saviour complex' about Ben Affleck amid J. Lo troubles

Jennifer Garner is supporting her ex-husband Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez marriage issues

Jennifer Garner is doing all she can to support ex-husband Ben Affleck through the difficult period in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

“He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition," a source told Star magazine. "She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given."

The tipster noted that the 13 Going on 30 actress is trying to prevent Ben from returning to drugs in his challenging times.

"Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK," the mole said. "She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way."

A different insider explained that Garner is supportive of the Deep Water star’s relationship with J. Lo and is "encouraging" him to rescue the marriage.

"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy."

Insiders also revealed recently that the Elektra star has been visiting Ben’s home frequently and even cooks there and keeps some belongings there in case she has to stay for the night.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been living separately lately, as reported by several outlets. The duo are also reportedly selling their luxurious home as the father of three lives in a rental nearby Garner’s house.