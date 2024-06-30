Justin Timberlake takes a dig at his own arrest at Boston concert

Justin Timberlake might have just cracked a joke about his DWI arrest during his latest concert.

During his performance for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Boston on Saturday, June 29, the Grammy-winning artist addressed his audience at TD Garden.

In a brief joke he seemed to poke some fun at his recent arrest that occurred on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York.

"So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and ... no I'm just kidding," Timberlake stated, a supposed nod to his legal trouble that he got into for allegedly driving while intoxicated.



This brief comment by the Selfish singer, triggered thunderous applause and laughter from his spectators at the venue that held the capacity for nearly 20,000 people.

"Is there anyone here tonight, that it's your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you've been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows?" he then asked the crowd.

Justin Timberlake then said, "For all of you that it's your first time tonight — on a serious note — I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love.”