Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg spotted having a blast to THIS Oasis song: See pic

Tom Cruise had a blast with Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg at Glastonbury

Tom Cruise was filmed dancing and singing along to Oasis's Don't Look Back In Anger alongside his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg at Glastonbury.

The duo were also seen enjoying Coldplay's headline set after the Oasis song at the Pyramid Stage in the VIP area on Saturday.

The Top Gun star and his co-star were seen standing at the barriers, with Simon showing his dance moves as he enjoyed the 90s hit.

The pair were joined by Sex Education star Gillian Anderson, 55, in having a blast at the festival. They were pictured chatting with the Jerry Maguire star looking dapper in a black shirt and the Hot Fuzz star kept it casual in a white T-shirt with a navy jacket and a baseball cap.

Gillian, who recently appeared in Scoop, looked chic in a checked brown blazer and had her hair in a neat ponytail for the festival.

Meanwhile, Coldplay had an iconic show with Michael J. Fox appearing as their special guest. The band credited Back to the Future for the very existence of their band.

Frontman Chris Martin said, "Thank you so much everybody and especially thank you to the main reason we are a band is watching Back to the Future. Thank you to our hero forever, Michael J.Fox."