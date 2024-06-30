 
Eddie Murphy reacts to 'the golden' couple breakup discussing 'favorite shows'

Eddie Murphy reacted to the divorce of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist as he discussed the shows he watches

June 30, 2024

Eddie Murphy just revealed that he watches The Golden Bachelor and is a part of Bachelor Nation.

The 63-year-old comedic legend had a conversation on The New York Times’ podcast, The Interview, where he told the outlet that he had watched "all of" The Golden Bachelor when it aired last fall.

"Hey, they broke up, too. You know they broke up," Murphy said referring to “The Golden” couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, who publicly announced their divorce in April after tying the knot in televised ceremony in January.

"What kind of s*** is that? Three months later. I watched that s***, I was like, 'This is so nice, they found love in the second part of they life. This is a nice show. Bravo!' Then I find motherf***** broke up three months later. The same old s***," the Shrek star further stated.

Eddie Murphy also joked about how he was initially "ashamed to say" what TV programs he watches today as he discussed other favorite shows the he watches.

"It's not hip stuff," he said, adding, "I'm not ashamed to say it. I watch every night, at 6 o'clock, right at dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud. And on Tuesdays, I watch the Masked Singer."

