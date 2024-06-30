Taraji P. Henson reveals how mental health advocacy shapes her acting

Taraji P. Henson revealed that she has been “an advocate for mental wellness”

The 53-year-old actress spoke to People magazine about her new children’s book, You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!).

The Color Purple actress said, "What inspired this book is that I work in mental health.”

She went on to say, “I'm an advocate for mental wellness, and so it's always about meeting people where they are and trying to help as much as I can — make this journey called life a little easier for all of us.”

Moreover, she implies her mental health approach even to her career in acting.

Henson noted that she is “always thinking about my character’s mental state in any character I portray.”

She pointed out, “I don't care what character that I'm dealing with, they have a cross that they have to bear, which is affecting their mental health.”

“Me becoming an advocate for mental health has changed the way I look and approach my work,” the actress added.