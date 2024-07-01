Kerry Washington opens up about keeping children away from spotlight

Kerry Washington revealed the reason behind keeping her children away from the public eye.



During an exclusive interview with People magazine, while promoting UnPrisoned at the American Black Film Festival, the 47-year-old actress talked about raising her children out of the spotlight.

Washington said, "I think just from the very beginning, Nnamdi and I have been really protective of our partnership and our relationship, because we wanted it to belong to us, and we found that we were able to define and create a relationship for ourselves and with each other outside of the public eye.”

She went on to say, "And I think in many ways, we just want to give our kids that same opportunity to define a life for themselves and to enter the public space in their own way."

Moreover, the Scandal alum affirmed that her children do all the normal things and are not looked up to in a ‘dungeon’.

"They're not, like, locked in a dungeon. They do, you know, come to set, we go places, we do things. We do feel like we want to give them agency to engage in a public life in the way they want to, because this is what we do. We've chosen to be athletes and artists, and that's our choice. But we want to let them be kids,” she added.

For those unversed, Washington shares, daughter Isabelle and son Caleb with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha and they also have a stepdaughter whose name is kept hidden.