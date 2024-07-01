Michael J Fox gushes over his performance with Coldplay

Michael J. Fox is over the moon after his performance with Coldplay.



On Sunday, June 30 the 63-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and posted about joining the band onstage.

Fox made a surprise appearance with Coldplay and performed their hit song Fix You at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 29.

He penned down in his caption, “Glastonbury, all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us.”

Moreover, he acknowledged the band members by saying, “And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy, and Phil.”

While detailing his experience he wrote, “Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f****** mind-blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time.”

Additionally, Fox also teased that he will share more snaps from the festival.

In the carousel, he shared photos with his team members Lauren, John and Jeff, and Steve and also a photo of the Teen Wolf star.

Another photo in the slides shows a sign that says, “Coldplay special guest.”