‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlene McKenna welcomes new addition to her family

Charlene McKenna unveiled that she welcomed her first child with her Husband Adam Rothenberg secretly.



During an interview on RTE Radio 1, the 40-year-old actress told the host Kay Sheehy that she was occupied with 'a new production' and 'a beautiful production' of her own.

McKenna revealed that she welcomed a daughter named Martha Josephine in March 2024.

She said in the interview, "I think it's an incredibly special and poignant and beautiful production if I do say so myself.”

While sharing some insights of her life as a new mother McKenna said, “I had a little baby, so I've been kind of out of the loop for a long time now. I've just been in nesting mode and enjoying my little girl.”

She's just, she's very special,” she added.

For those unversed McKenna starred in the fifth and sixth series of Peaky Blinders as Laura McKee.

Previously she told The Sun that she still lives in fear of losing work.

McKenna said to the outlet, “I still live with the existential terror and dread it will go away. And everybody is like, '’Are you taking time off?’' and I am taking time going, ‘Don't go away though’.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress and her husband Adam tied the knot in 2021.