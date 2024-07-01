Alec, Hilaria Baldwin share heartfelt tributes on wedding anniversary

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin celebrated their wedding anniversary with heartwarming tributes.



On June 30, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and marked their 12 years of marriage.

The duo reflected on the ‘ups and downs’ they have faced together after their marriage in 2012.

Alec began his caption with, “June 30, 2012. Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream."

Along with the caption also shared a photo, featuring Alec and Hilaria’s wedding day.

"Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats. In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it," he continued.

While Hilaria penned down in her caption, "Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec…not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards.”

"I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure, I love you,” she concluded her caption.

For those unversed, the couple share 7 children including daughters Maria Lucía Victoría, 3, Carmen Gabriela, 10, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 16 months, plus sons Leonardo Ángel, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, Romeo Alejandro, 5, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 3.