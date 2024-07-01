William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett reveal marriage struggles due to their parents

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett proved that marriages can last, with a beautiful love story of more than seven decades, but it was not always the bed of roses.



During a joint interview with People magazine, the couple revealed that both of their parents were not happy with their marriage.

They told the outlet that their parents "didn't want to come, but then they said they would."

The Middle of the Rainbow author said, "Neither of our parents were approving of our marriage.”

"Bill had left the church. My family wanted it to be an Episcopalian and I said, 'No,'" she noted.

Bonnie went on to say, "I had preached a sermon when I was 18 at the church there called 'You're a Christian, So What?' But I wrote our wedding thing and I sort of left God out of it.”

She further added, "My minister, who I loved, he helped me with it. We were very close, my minister [and I]. I just didn't believe in all of that stuff, but we were very close."

It is pertinent to mention that William and Bonnie tied the knot on June 30, 1951, in Moline, Illinois.

In 1961 Bonnie gave birth to their son, William Jr who died just 24 hours after his birth.

Later the couple adopted 2 sons, Michael and Robert in 1964 and 1966, respectively.