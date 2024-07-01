Meghan Markle eyes Priyanka Chopra, 'Suits' co-stars to win over lost fans

Meghan Markle is tipped to invite her Suits co-actors for a star studded podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is working on her upcoming show with Lemonada Media, wants to invite the hit show cast as the crew prepares to release another season.

Celebrity PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius told Express: "While Meghan's contact list may not have completely diminished, she will certainly have a smaller pool to rely on.

"Initially, we might expect her to call in favours from her remaining friends and work through their networks. For instance, long-term friend Priyanka Chopra, who did not feature on Archetypes, could be among the first names Meghan considers."

The expert then went onto name the few people who are potential invitees.

She said: "Other potential guests could include friends from her 'Suits' days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, who likely remain accessible points of contact for Meghan."